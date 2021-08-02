Adelman Vacations – 08/02/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The world can thank Missouri for developing some of the country’s and the world’s biggest musical acts. And before KOLR was KOLR, we were KTTS: The area’s first television station and sister station to one of the most popular country music stations around. So settle back and enjoy this look at Missouri's musical legacy.

When we go back to the roots of Missouri music, there’s no better expert to call on than long-time radio host Wayne Glenn. He’s like a walking encyclopedia of music and Missouri's role in shaping it.