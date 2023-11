Don’t miss the 20th Annual Wild Turkey Wednesday Bake Sale happening November 22nd at Uncle Bentley’s Pub!! Stop by and grab yourself a delicious pie or cake!! All proceeds from the sale go to benefit Women in Need of the Ozarks. Plus it’s not to late to bake something to donate to the sale!!

