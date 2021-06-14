15th Annual Hot Air Balloon Glow – 6/14/21

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- Attorneys representing College of the Ozarks asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit to halt a Biden Administration directive that would force the private Christian college to open up its sex-specific dorms and showers to members of the opposite sex.

“We will not let a radical executive order or agency directive strip us of our core religious values and force us to allow members of the opposite sex to infiltrate our women’s dorms and showers,” said College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis. “This was done without any input by Congress or the public. The Biden administration overstepped the boundaries of our constitutionally protected religious freedoms.”