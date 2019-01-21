Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Idaho firefighters respond to fire alarm at animal shelter, discover cat triggered it
Top Stories
Minnesota newborn died from intoxication after mom unexpectedly gave birth following drinking ‘bender’: prosecutors
New York man arrested at JFK airport planned to kill US soldiers, authorities say
Coast Guard hauls in $350M worth of cocaine from multiple drug busts in international waters
US water polo athletes celebrating win injured in nightclub collapse that killed 2
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
KC Blitz
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
US water polo athletes celebrating win injured in nightclub collapse that killed 2
Top Stories
Carpenter can’t help Springfield against Amarillo
Shindler, Randolph lead after two rounds of PCCC
Sod Poodles ruin Springfield’s Christmas in July
Hirschman, Shindler lead PCCC after first round
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
Chances – The Eddie Gumucio Band – 1/21/19
Features
by:
Shelby Styron
Posted:
Jan 21, 2019 / 10:58 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2019 / 10:58 PM CST