Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Illinois passes bipartisan law to allow hunting education classes in school curriculum
Fatal crash takes the life of one man in Marion County Arkansas
Audit raises questions about Missouri public safety contract
Two men charged with burglary at Rolla business
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Carpenter concludes hitless stay in Springfield, Cardinals fall 11-4
Top Stories
Lasers clinch playoff return with victory over Breakers
Missouri State’s Currie earns MVC preseason honors
Higgs conquers Price Cutter for 1st tour victory
David Ortiz released from hospital seven weeks after shooting
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven, MS store
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
2
of
/
2
Host Chat – 7/15/19
Host Chat
Posted:
Jul 15, 2019 / 04:20 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2019 / 04:20 PM CDT