MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 18-year-old faces multiple charges, including providing a handgun to a minor, after Memphis police say a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old in an argument over a video game.

On Sunday, May 30, officers were called to the Shadowbrook Townhouses in Parkway Village where they found a 13-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.