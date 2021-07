JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than halfway through the month and Missouri has seen more COVID-19 cases than all of June. The state added 12,680 cases in June but surpassed 13,000 cases in the first two weeks of July.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 537,887 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,460 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 9,455 total deaths as of Wednesday, July 14, an increase of 15 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.76%.