The Women in Need of the Ozarks’ 20th Annual Wild Turkey Wednesday Bake Sale is coming up November 22nd at Uncle Bentley’s Pub! Get all the details on this year’s sale and be sure and let them know if you’d like to bake a sweet treat for the event!!

