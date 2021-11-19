White Motor Company-11/19/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
COVID Vaccine Updates
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested
Video
Steve Edwards announces his retirement from CoxHealth after 30 years; cites cancer diagnosis
Kansas City Royals unveil new uniforms
Gallery
CVS closing 900 locations, adding 'new store formats'
Cassidy Rainwater
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Diesel & Turbo
Video
Top Stories
Friday, November 19 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, November 18 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, November 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Chase
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Chiefs-Cowboys game ticket: One of NFL’s priciest this season
Video
Leamy era ends in emotional opening round loss to Creighton
Video
Leamy leaving Missouri State with winning soccer legacy
Video
Chiefs preparing for high-powered Dallas Cowboys to come to Arrowhead Stadium
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Living Ozarks
Frightly News
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
The Masked Singer
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Elite Arms Big Buck Contest
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
White Motor Company-11/19/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Nov 19, 2021 / 09:49 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2021 / 10:12 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Silver Dollar City officials say three structures have been damaged in fire; will reopen Friday
Video
Missouri mother of 3 brain-damaged after apparent road rage leads to fight
Video
Steve Edwards announces his retirement from CoxHealth after 30 years; cites cancer diagnosis
Cassidy Rainwater’s remains found on accused kidnappers’ property in Missouri, court docs reveal
Video
Rittenhouse trial: Jury to return for 4th day of deliberations