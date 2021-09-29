White Motor Company-09/29/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri man convicted of killing three people more than 25 years ago is scheduled for execution next Tuesday. Dozens gathered at the statehouse Wednesday asking Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution.

Earnest Lee Johnson is scheduled to die by injection next week, the first person to be executed in Missouri since May 2020. Nearly 25,000 people signed petitions delivered to the governor's office Wednesday, asking Parson to grant him clemency because they say he's intellectually disabled.

Johnson is convicted of killing three people during a robbery of a Casey's General Store in Columbia in 1994.

"What Ernest did was wrong, but to kill Ernest would also be wrong," Rev. Darryl Gray of the Progressive National Baptist Convention said at the rally inside the Capitol.

All three workers were beaten to death with a claw hammer. One was shot in the face, and another stabbed with a screwdriver.

"The murder of Mary Bratcher, Mable Scruggs, and Fred Jones was a tragic, senseless act of violence," Rita Linhardt with the Missouri Catholic Conference said.

"As people of faith, our hearts go out to the murder victims and their families."

Bratcher was 46 years old; Scruggs was 57 and Jones was 58. The store was closing at the time of the robbery.

"I don't think that Ernest Johnson's guilt or innocence is really a question," President of Missouri NAACP and board chair of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Nimrod Chapel Jr. said.