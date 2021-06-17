White Motor Company-06/17/21

The U.S. government is catching up with Black people who have been commemorating the end of slavery in America for generations with a day called “Juneteenth.”

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill Thursday that was passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday. The Senate approved it unanimously; only 14 House Republicans — many representing states that were part of the slave-holding Confederacy in the 19th century — opposed the measure.