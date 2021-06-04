Whipped Latte and Cake Part 1-06/04/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
Springfield Police investigate shooting where a man was shot in the leg, suspect at large
Facebook suspending Trump’s account for 2 years
Jared Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ charged with crimes against a child
Dead newborn baby found inside portable toilet at Texas park
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Nacho & Duchess
Top Stories
Friday, June 4 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, June 3 Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday, June 3 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 2 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Missions master mid-innings, cage Cardinals
Video
Lafayette wins third place game against Hollister
Video
Meet 6 potential St. Louis Cardinals trade candidates to bolster rotation
Chris Jones nears top, Tyrann Mathieu out of top 10 in Pro Football Focus defensive position rankings
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Whipped Latte and Cake Part 1-06/04/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jun 4, 2021 / 10:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 4, 2021 / 10:55 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
MSHP: Missing Forsyth teens found dead in crashed car
Video
Jared Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ charged with crimes against a child
Daybreak on the Lake: Lake Springfield Fun
Video
Dead newborn baby found inside portable toilet at Texas park
Sinkhole causes Interstate 44 to operate with one lane
Video