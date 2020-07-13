Weekend Wrap-07/13/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Springfield Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19; other officers quarantined
Top Stories
US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials give update on COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
Live
Springfield Police respond to report of a burglary
Missouri man charged after threatening to use gun at hospital
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Sunday, July 12 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sunday, July 12 Forecast
Video
Saturday, July 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, July 11 Forecast
Video
Friday, July 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Cardinals will play Royals in exhibition game
Top Stories
Joe Buck talks about family and returning to the booth for MLB season
Video
Washington plans to announce retirement of ‘Redskins’ franchise name on Monday, per report
Ex-USA Gymnastics coach arrested in Las Vegas on multiple charges of lewdness with a minor
10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash
Gallery
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Weekend Wrap-07/13/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jul 13, 2020 / 01:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2020 / 01:37 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
TRAFFIC DELAY: Lanes closed on Highways 60 and 65 due to “incident in the area”
Taney County Health Department announced potential community exposures from five positive cases
Springfield Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19; other officers quarantined
Applications for CARES Act Relief Funds available on Monday for Greene County
Springfield announces new potential COVID-19 community exposures