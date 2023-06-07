Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 c sour cream

1 1 oz package dry Ranch dressing mix

1 1/2 c chopped romaine lettuce

1/2 c chopped tomatoes

1/2 c chopped cooked bacon

2-4 oz crumbled blue cheese, according to taste

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

Instructions

Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch dressing mix. Mix until smooth. Spread into the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate or other similarly sized pan. Top with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese, and chives. Enjoy with your favorite food!

