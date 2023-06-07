Ingredients
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 c sour cream
- 1 1 oz package dry Ranch dressing mix
- 1 1/2 c chopped romaine lettuce
- 1/2 c chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 c chopped cooked bacon
- 2-4 oz crumbled blue cheese, according to taste
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh chives
Instructions
- Combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch dressing mix. Mix until smooth.
- Spread into the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate or other similarly sized pan.
- Top with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese, and chives.
- Enjoy with your favorite food!
