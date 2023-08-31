Watermelon salad with feta and cucumber

Ingredients

  • 3 cups watermelon cubed or balled
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced cucumber peeled and seeds removed
  • 2 tablespoons mint thinly sliced or small mint leaves
  • 1/3 cup feta cheese crumbled
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Place the watermelon, cucumber and mint in a large bowl.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice and salt and pepper.
  3. Drizzle the dressing over the melon mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle with feta and serve.

Dill Dip

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon dried minced onion
  • 2 teaspoons dill weed
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Fresh vegetables or potato chips

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients. Chill for at least 1 hour. Serve with vegetables or potato chips.

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!

Ozarks Fox AM