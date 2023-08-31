Watermelon salad with feta and cucumber
Ingredients
- 3 cups watermelon cubed or balled
- 1 1/2 cups sliced cucumber peeled and seeds removed
- 2 tablespoons mint thinly sliced or small mint leaves
- 1/3 cup feta cheese crumbled
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Place the watermelon, cucumber and mint in a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice and salt and pepper.
- Drizzle the dressing over the melon mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle with feta and serve.
Dill Dip
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon dried minced onion
- 2 teaspoons dill weed
- 1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- Fresh vegetables or potato chips
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients. Chill for at least 1 hour. Serve with vegetables or potato chips.
Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!