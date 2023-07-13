Vegan Salad Spring Rolls

Ingredients

8 rice paper wrappers

8 lettuce leaves

1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced and cut into 1 inch pieces

2 medium carrots, thinly sliced and cut into 1 inch pieces

1 cup (approximately) red cabbage, thinly sliced

a handful of fresh cilantro

a handful of fresh basil

3 oz. (approximately) rice vermicelli noodles, cooked (follow instructions on package)

prepared or homemade peanut sauce for dipping

Instructions

Prep all of your vegetables and arrange them buffet style so that they are all ready to go. Feel free to add any additional vegetables that you enjoy. You can also include chicken, shrimp, steak, or tofu. Fill a large bowl with warm water and soften the rice paper by dipping it into the warm water, one at a time, for about 5 to 10 seconds each. If your rice paper is breaking, it is most likely because it’s been dipped in the water for too long. Remove rice paper from water and lay on a flat surface. Beginning at one end of the rice paper, layer your vegetables beginning with the lettuce first and then adding the cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, rice vermicelli noodles, cilantro, and basil on top. Gently fold rice paper end over the veggies once and then tuck in the edges. Once edges are tucked, continue rolling and tucking in edges as tightly as you can without ripping the paper until the seam is sealed. Serve immediately with peanut sauce!

Peanut Sauce

Ingredients

½ cup peanut butter (crunchy or creamy – you pick!)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons sweet red chili sauce

2 medium-sized garlic cloves

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

3 tablespoons hot water

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients in a food processor until they are blended smoothly together and you’ve reached your desired consistency. Dip, eat, enjoy!

