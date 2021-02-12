Valentine’s Day Crafts-02/12/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
12°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Charges dropped against officers seen shoving Buffalo protester
Video
Man from Maine charged after intentionally hitting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper
Funeral home van with a body inside stolen in north St. Louis County
Video
COVID got you down? Smash up stuff at the rage room
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, February 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, February 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, February 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, February 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, February 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics: Mori is leaving but gender issues remain
Drury sweeps McKendree on the road
Brooks sets scoring record, Kickapoo wins game
Video
Bears look to finish home slate with winning streak
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Buy Local
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Valentine’s Day Crafts-02/12/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 09:27 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 09:27 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Utilities, residents preparing for two snowstorms in Springfield
Video
List of Missouri hospitals receiving COVID-19 vaccines in February released
Weather
School Closings
Friday, February 12 Morning Forecast
Video