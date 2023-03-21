Jeremy and Julie sat down with Travel Expert & Author, Meggan Kaiser, to find out why now is the best time to start planning your vacation and what tips and tricks will help you along the way!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
Jeremy and Julie sat down with Travel Expert & Author, Meggan Kaiser, to find out why now is the best time to start planning your vacation and what tips and tricks will help you along the way!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!