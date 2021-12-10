UScellular-12/10/21

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. -- James Phelps, one of the two men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater will have a preliminary hearing on February 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. The date was set December 10, 2021, as Phelps appeared in court via video conference.

James Phelps and Timothy Norton are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse. Norton will appear in court next for a motions hearing on December 12. Norton's preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 2, 2022. Timothy Norton has pleaded not guilty.