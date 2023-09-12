Don’t forget about the Steak Cook Off this Saturday at the Nixa Price Cutter! And the tailgate party at the East St. Louis Price Cutter location! Celebrate fall with steak, drinks and SAVINGS!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
Don’t forget about the Steak Cook Off this Saturday at the Nixa Price Cutter! And the tailgate party at the East St. Louis Price Cutter location! Celebrate fall with steak, drinks and SAVINGS!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!