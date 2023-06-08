Ingredients

2 thick slices sourdough bread

4 tbsp pesto sauce (store-bought or homemade)

1 package Oven Roasted Carved Turkey Breast

4 slices Turkey Bacon, cooked according to package directions

6 slices provolone cheese

4–6 large sundried tomatoes, diced

4 tbsp unsalted butter, divided

Instructions

Heat a large griddle or skillet over medium-high heat. Place two slices of sourdough, side by side on a cutting board. On both slices of sourdough, spread 2 tbsp of pesto evenly. On one slice, top with 2 slices of Oven Roasted Carved Turkey Breast, followed by 2 slices of Turkey Bacon, 3 slices of provolone cheese, and 3 sundried tomatoes. Place the second slice of sourdough on top. Smear the top of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon of butter, and then place that side of the sandwich down on the large griddle or skillet. Smear the remaining tablespoon of butter over the top. Toast the sandwich in the pan until golden brown and the cheese begins to melt, about 4-5 minutes per side. Place a lid on top of the pan while cooking to speed up the cheese melting. Enjoy immediately!

