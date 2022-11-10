Ingredients

4 slices sourdough or thick, crusty bread of choice

2 tablespoons honey mustard divided

2 slices white cheddar cheese divided

4 slices deli turkey divided

1 medium tomato thinly sliced

½ cup fresh baby spinach divided

4 slices bacon cooked

2 tablespoons butter divided

Instructions

Spread ¼ tablespoon honey mustard on both sides of each piece of bread (8 sides total). Divide each slice of cheese in half, creating 4 slices of cheese total. Place one “slice” of cheese on each piece of bread. Layer 2 slices deli turkey, tomato slices (as many as you like), and ¼ cup baby spinach on 2 pieces of bread. Place 2 slices of bacon on remaining 2 pieces of bread. Close sandwiches. Each sandwich should have one piece of bread with turkey, tomatoes, and spinach and one piece of bread with bacon. Spread ½ tablespoon butter on outside of each piece of bread (4 sides total). Heat large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, place sandwiches in skillet. Toast bread for 3 to 4 minutes on one side, then flip and toast bread another 3 to 4 minutes on other side, or until cheese is melted and sandwich is warmed through. Serve hot.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!