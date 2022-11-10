Ingredients
- 4 slices sourdough or thick, crusty bread of choice
- 2 tablespoons honey mustard divided
- 2 slices white cheddar cheese divided
- 4 slices deli turkey divided
- 1 medium tomato thinly sliced
- ½ cup fresh baby spinach divided
- 4 slices bacon cooked
- 2 tablespoons butter divided
Instructions
- Spread ¼ tablespoon honey mustard on both sides of each piece of bread (8 sides total).
- Divide each slice of cheese in half, creating 4 slices of cheese total. Place one “slice” of cheese on each piece of bread.
- Layer 2 slices deli turkey, tomato slices (as many as you like), and ¼ cup baby spinach on 2 pieces of bread.
- Place 2 slices of bacon on remaining 2 pieces of bread.
- Close sandwiches. Each sandwich should have one piece of bread with turkey, tomatoes, and spinach and one piece of bread with bacon.
- Spread ½ tablespoon butter on outside of each piece of bread (4 sides total).
- Heat large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, place sandwiches in skillet. Toast bread for 3 to 4 minutes on one side, then flip and toast bread another 3 to 4 minutes on other side, or until cheese is melted and sandwich is warmed through. Serve hot.
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!