Maddie accidentally used the wrong sauce in the previous segment, so now we’re all trying Maddie’s sister-in-law’s true top secret hot sauce! Plus get a look at a brand new pair of crocs as a bonus!!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
Maddie accidentally used the wrong sauce in the previous segment, so now we’re all trying Maddie’s sister-in-law’s true top secret hot sauce! Plus get a look at a brand new pair of crocs as a bonus!!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!