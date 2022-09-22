Ingredients

1.3 pounds Potatoes (600 grams)

1½ teaspoon Salt

2¼ cup Olive Oil (560 ml)

1 Onion , small or medium

4 Eggs , medium to large

Instructions

Rinse and peel the potatoes. Cut them into quarters length-wise then slice thinly. Pour 2 cups of oil into a frying pan/skillet. Turn on the heat to high. When the oil is hot, add sliced potatoes and reduce the heat to medium. Fry the potatoes for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile: Peel the onion, cut in half and slice each half thinly. Add it to the potatoes and cook for a further 5 minutes (the potatoes should be cooked at this stage). Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl beat 4 eggs. Season with a generous pinch of salt. When the potatoes and onions are cooked, drain the excess oil and add them into the bowl with beaten eggs. Mix everything together and let it rest (5 minutes). Heat ¼ cup of olive oil in a frying pan/skillet. Wait until the oil is hot and only then pour in the potato mixture. Push down the edges with a spatula. Let it cook until the edges are set (a few minutes). Cover the pan with a large plate. With one hand hold the plate tight and with the other one hold the handle of your pan/skillet. Flip over the skillet so that the plate is underneath. Lift the empty pan/skillet and place it back onto the heat. Add little oil (2 tablespoons). Slide the omelet back into the pan. Cook until set or until it looks to your liking.

