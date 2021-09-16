Time at the Lake-09/16/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
9/11: We Remember
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
People You Should Know
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Watch: Funeral procession for fallen Marine Jared Schmitz
Video
Missing Gabby Petito’s father begs public for help bringing daughter home safe: ‘Nothing else matters’
Video
Missouri veterans fund receives $6.8M from medical marijuana
Former Texas County sheriff and deputy found guilty of forgery charges; sentencing date set
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Jack & Mary
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, September 16 Morning Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Ozzy
Video
Wednesday, September 15 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, September 14 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
NASCAR Cup Series coming to World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis in 2022
Video
Top Stories
MSU soccer moves to 5-1 with win over Eastern Illinois
Video
Lady Bears enjoy favorable home start to Valley hoops play
Video
Evangel looks for Friday Night rebound
Video
Mahomes wins franchise record 6th offensive player of the week award
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Time at the Lake-09/16/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Sep 16, 2021 / 03:39 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2021 / 03:39 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Gabby Petito, boyfriend shown after 911 call, weeks before disappearance
Video
Missing Gabby Petito’s father begs public for help bringing daughter home safe: ‘Nothing else matters’
Video
Former Texas County sheriff and deputy found guilty of forgery charges; sentencing date set
Dispensaries see large number of applicants for job openings
Video
Body found at Motel 6 in Springfield
Video