Time at the Lake-09/16/21

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- The father of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who went missing during a cross-country road trip she had been on with her fiancé, stood before the public on Thursday and begged for help finding his daughter.

"What I need from everybody here is help," Joe Petito said. "Because the goal is still not met. And the goal is to bring Gabby home safe."