The Roving Report with Kerrigan Arnold-Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival Part 1-04/09/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Pharmacy working to host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at eligible businesses
North Arkansas experiencing storm-related power outages
Want to buy a house? These days, the trick is finding or affording one
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. sets state’s single-day vaccination record
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Gizmo
Video
Top Stories
Friday, April 9 Morning Forecast
Video
2021 hurricane season forecast: Experts predict above-normal activity in Atlantic basin
Wagging & Walking – Lily
Video
Thursday, April 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Willard Schools hires new head football coach
Top Stories
Loyola upsets MSU to tarnish perfect regular season
Video
Watch: Rory McIlroy hits dad with shot during Masters
Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson says he is ready to ‘put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns’ after re-signing
High School Athlete of the Week: Caden Davis
Election Results
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Roving Report with Kerrigan Arnold-Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival Part 1-04/09/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Apr 9, 2021 / 04:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 9, 2021 / 04:31 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Dance Party
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Camp clearing sparks concerns regarding what’s next for Springfield homeless
Video
Live Stream
Weather
Daycare worker pleads guilty in years-long child abuse case
UPDATE: Newly-obtained court documents shed light on Greene County murder investigation