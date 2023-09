Take a step back in time with the Discovery Center’s all new Jurassic Discovery!! Set your eyes on some of Earth’s mightiest creatures as you travel back to the Jurassic Era and learn new things about these amazing dinosaurs!! Plan your next trip to the Discovery Center now!! The whole family will have a blast!!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!