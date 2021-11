JOPLIN, Mo. -- Two area companies are hoping to ink an agreement with a foreign country to ensure a long term supply of a strategic metal, and eliminate the middle man in the process.

Randy Moore, the president of Æsir Technologies, which used to be called ZAF Energy Systems, says the days of lead-acid batteries are limited. And he says these nickel-zinc batteries, made here in Joplin, will be the product to eventually take their place.