The Masked Singer Clues-04/13/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Illinois man discovers 19th-century tunnel beneath his property
Video
Springfield house receives extensive damage from fire
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song announce birth of first child together
Donation from company helps to expand Jordan Valley Innovation Center
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Yadi & Yogi
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, April 13 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, April 12 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Rascal
Video
Monday, April 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Ohtani’s 3 RBIs Trout’s HR leads Angels over Royals 10-3
Top Stories
Schwarber debuts, leads Nats over Cardinals 5-2
NCAA issues statement supporting transgender athletes, notes it is evaluating locations for championships
Glendale shuts out Repmo 4-0
Video
Glendale golf swings its way to Springfield Invitational victory
Video
Election Results
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Masked Singer Clues-04/13/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Apr 13, 2021 / 09:41 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2021 / 09:41 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Dance Party
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Missouri pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine
Weather
Springfield house receives extensive damage from fire
Why some people should return their stimulus checks
Updates on mask mandates in different Southwest Missouri cities
Video