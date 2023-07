Back to school season is upon us which means it’s time to start thinking about new school year outfits and The Drew Lewis Foundation is here to help! Don’t miss their 9th Annual Fashion Forward happening Friday, August 4th from 6-8pm at The Fairbanks Community Hub!

