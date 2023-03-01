Amy Blansit and husband, Drew Lewis, dreamed big and took a leap of faith purchasing the Fairbanks school. Although Drew lost his battle with cancer in May 2013, Amy continues to work to achieve their shared vision of community betterment. ​The Drew Lewis Foundation focuses on asset-based urban development to realize a community’s full potential. Residents of a community are inclined to preserve what they love. If a neighborhood’s parks, schools, and homes, are poorly kempt, the motivation to preserve them fades away. An asset-based approach revitalizes the community infrastructure, and renews residents’ neighborhood pride. The Drew Lewis Foundation plants roots in the community and builds from within, which opens up new opportunities for funding sources, and adds leverage to those already established. The Drew Lewis Foundation creates special initiatives to raise awareness, provide resources, and assist in the preservation and renovation of community assets.

​​Our mission at the Drew Lewis Foundation is to educate, empower, and support under-served families through personalized programs and coaching to increase quality of life and build resilient communities. To accomplish this, we partner with existing area organizations to establish community hubs, which boost the economic and physical wellbeing of neighborhood residents. We achieve these outcomes through a variety of means, including educational and vocational programs, garden-to-table initiatives, public health services, and community events.

