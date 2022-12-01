We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.

Today’s featured Missouri business is Tastachios!! Located in Kirkwood, MO, Tastachios makes wood fire roasted pistachios. Using customized roasters, they created and perfected a wood fire roasting method to create an all-natural flavor that they have not found in any other product in the marketplace. Their website also includes a recipe section which has links to fun recipes that use their pistachios, like a Tastchio cheese ball, Tastchio clusters and a Tastacio blue cheese butter! Tastachios can be found in retail locations across the state – including price cutter stores in Springfield!

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!