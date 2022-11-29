We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.

Today’s featured Missouri business is Schneider Farms! At Schneider Farms, they raises corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle and pigs in Gasconade and Osage Counties. Their children were active in 4-H and FFA and showed pigs for several years. Both kids are very active in the farming operation in addition to starting their own cattle herds. They raise all the animals which go into their meat products and have them all processed at a USDA inspected facility. They are very proud to be a part of Missouri agriculture and take pride in raising high quality animals that will allow them to provide a high-quality product to our customers. In addition to the snack sticks and summer sausage, they also sell frozen meat such as bratwurst, steaks, breakfast sausage, chicken and much, much more.

