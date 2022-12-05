We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.

Today’s featured Missouri business is Jared’s Jams! Jared’s Jams were actually the first products ever featured on Ozarks FOX AM with Buy Missouri! The company was started in 2014 in Edina, MO when Hared Kneemeyer began making jams and jellies to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri. Jared’s brother wanted to contribute too and created Josh’s Java, which features unique coffee blends.

