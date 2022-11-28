We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.

Today’s featured Missouri business is Arcadia Valley Soap Company! Arcadia Valley Soap Co. is a small, family-owned business located in the heart of the Arcadia Valley Region in Ironton, MO. They are dedicated to showcasing the natural beauty and history of their region through their handmade soap and other personal care products. Their unique brands are – mosoap and botanical earth – they offer something for everyone, and they are proud to offer high-quality, American-made products that support our local community.

