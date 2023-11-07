Ingredients
- 1 15-oz can pumpkin puree
- 1 3.4-oz box instant vanilla pudding mix
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 8-oz tub whipped topping, thawed
Instructions
- In a medium sized mixing bowl, stir the pumpkin puree, vanilla pudding mix, cinnamon and pie spice together
- Stir in the whipped topping, and mix until well combined
- Cover, and refrigerate until ready to serve
- Top with fall sprinkles before serving, if desired
