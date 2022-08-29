Ingredients

1 cup uncooked basmati rice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoon red curry paste

1 (12-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk

3 cups vegetable stock

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Instructions

In a large saucepan of 1 1 /2 cups water, cook rice according to package instructions; set aside. Melt butter in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add shrimp, salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2-3 minutes; set aside. Add garlic, onion and bell pepper to the stockpot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in curry paste until well combined, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in coconut milk and vegetable stock, and cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1-2 minutes. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 8-10 minutes. Stir in rice, shrimp, lime juice and cilantro. Serve immediately.

