Taste of the Holidays at Price Cutter is coming up this Saturday! This is a great way to sample an assortment of appetizers, snacks, food and desserts PLUS you don’t want to forget your centerpiece ideas from our local Lilly’s Custom Floral. DON’T FORGET: Saturday, November 5th from 11AM-3PM at 12 locations in: Ozark, Republic, select Springfield locations, Waynesville, Lebanon Price Cutter and then Country Mart in Branson & Hollister. See you there!

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!