Ingredients

Whole Pickles

Sliced Bacon

Cream Cheese

Instructions

Start by slicing your whole dill pickles in half lengthwise. I then placed them on a paper towel, to help soak up the pickle juice. Then with a spoon scoop out the center of your pickle. It doesn’t need to be perfect. Place back on a paper towel to soak up more of the juice. Now you will spoon in some cream cheese for the pickles. I only filled 1 side of the pickle. Place the pickle together, and then grab a piece of your bacon and wrap it around your pickles. Use toothpicks to ensure the bacon stays on the pickles. Otherwise, it will fall off when it grills up. Toss on the hot grill and let it cook until the bacon is fully cooked all the way around the pickle. Once pickles are fully cooked, allow your pickle appetizers to cool as they will be super hot.

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!