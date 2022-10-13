Ingredients

4 cups chocolate milk

1 ⁄ 2 cup cocoa powder

⁄ cup cocoa powder 2 ⁄ 3 cup sugar

⁄ cup sugar 4 tablespoons cornstarch

2 pinches salt

1 ounce semisweet baking chocolate (one half square)

Instructions

Combine dry ingredients in a small saucepan. Grate chocolate into mixture, make a well. Mix in chocolate milk with wisk. Heat on a low medium for 5-10 minutes, stirring constantly until desired thickness is reached. pour quickly into two small ramekins or bowls, try not to scrape the sides too much or you’ll get small chunks in the middle of the pudding. chill or eat warm.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!