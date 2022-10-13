Ingredients
- 4 cups chocolate milk
- 1⁄2 cup cocoa powder
- 2⁄3 cup sugar
- 4 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 pinches salt
- 1 ounce semisweet baking chocolate (one half square)
Instructions
- Combine dry ingredients in a small saucepan.
- Grate chocolate into mixture, make a well.
- Mix in chocolate milk with wisk.
- Heat on a low medium for 5-10 minutes, stirring constantly until desired thickness is reached.
- pour quickly into two small ramekins or bowls, try not to scrape the sides too much or you’ll get small chunks in the middle of the pudding.
- chill or eat warm.
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!