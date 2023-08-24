Ingredients

  • ½ cup thousand island dressing
  • ¼ cup French dressing
  • ¼ cup ketchup
  • Two splashes (about ⅛ of a teaspoon) of Worcestershire
  • 9.5 ounces ground round
  • 4 ounces ground sirloin
  • 2 ounces ground T-bone steak
  • 2 tablespoons margarine
  • 4 slices sourdough bread
  • 2 slices American cheese
  • 2 slices Swiss cheese

Instructions

  1. Combine dressings, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce in a medium bowl. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Mix the meats together by hand and refrigerate for 10-30 minutes.
  3. Create four, approximately 3-ounce patties, formed into a hockey puck shape.
  4. Spread margarine on two pieces of sourdough bread.
  5. Place two pieces of sourdough bread margarine side down on a 325 degree Fahrenheit surface (4 on your stove top).
  6. Place a slice of Swiss cheese on one piece of bread in the pan.
  7. Cook two meat patties on a 375 degree Fahrenheit flat top or pan (6 on your stove top). Gently press the top of each, cook for 30 seconds, flip and press with a solid spatula, Cook for 1-2 minutes then flip again.
  8. Stack a cooked burger on top of each piece of melted Swiss, followed by a piece of American cheese and the second patty.
  9. Move everything to a plate, top burger stack with plain toasted bread with lots of Frisco sauce.
  10. Top with sauced-bread, cut at an angle, end enjoy!

