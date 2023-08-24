Ingredients
- ½ cup thousand island dressing
- ¼ cup French dressing
- ¼ cup ketchup
- Two splashes (about ⅛ of a teaspoon) of Worcestershire
- 9.5 ounces ground round
- 4 ounces ground sirloin
- 2 ounces ground T-bone steak
- 2 tablespoons margarine
- 4 slices sourdough bread
- 2 slices American cheese
- 2 slices Swiss cheese
Instructions
- Combine dressings, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce in a medium bowl. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Mix the meats together by hand and refrigerate for 10-30 minutes.
- Create four, approximately 3-ounce patties, formed into a hockey puck shape.
- Spread margarine on two pieces of sourdough bread.
- Place two pieces of sourdough bread margarine side down on a 325 degree Fahrenheit surface (4 on your stove top).
- Place a slice of Swiss cheese on one piece of bread in the pan.
- Cook two meat patties on a 375 degree Fahrenheit flat top or pan (6 on your stove top). Gently press the top of each, cook for 30 seconds, flip and press with a solid spatula, Cook for 1-2 minutes then flip again.
- Stack a cooked burger on top of each piece of melted Swiss, followed by a piece of American cheese and the second patty.
- Move everything to a plate, top burger stack with plain toasted bread with lots of Frisco sauce.
- Top with sauced-bread, cut at an angle, end enjoy!
