Ingredients

½ cup thousand island dressing

¼ cup French dressing

¼ cup ketchup

Two splashes (about ⅛ of a teaspoon) of Worcestershire

9.5 ounces ground round

4 ounces ground sirloin

2 ounces ground T-bone steak

2 tablespoons margarine

4 slices sourdough bread

2 slices American cheese

2 slices Swiss cheese

Instructions

Combine dressings, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce in a medium bowl. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Mix the meats together by hand and refrigerate for 10-30 minutes. Create four, approximately 3-ounce patties, formed into a hockey puck shape. Spread margarine on two pieces of sourdough bread. Place two pieces of sourdough bread margarine side down on a 325 degree Fahrenheit surface (4 on your stove top). Place a slice of Swiss cheese on one piece of bread in the pan. Cook two meat patties on a 375 degree Fahrenheit flat top or pan (6 on your stove top). Gently press the top of each, cook for 30 seconds, flip and press with a solid spatula, Cook for 1-2 minutes then flip again. Stack a cooked burger on top of each piece of melted Swiss, followed by a piece of American cheese and the second patty. Move everything to a plate, top burger stack with plain toasted bread with lots of Frisco sauce. Top with sauced-bread, cut at an angle, end enjoy!

