Ingredients
- 1 store bought flatbread or pizza shell
- 1lb Steak ( see note)
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 8oz mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 small red onion, sliced
- 6oz cherry tomatoes, halved
- Pinch of red chili flakes
- 1/2 cup gorgonzola cheese
- Handful of arugula
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F
- Heat olive oil in a pan over medium high heat and sauté mushrooms for 3-4 minutes until they start to release their juices. Add red onion and red chili flakes and salt and cook for another 3-4 minutes, till most of the juices evaporate.
- While veggies are cooking, add pre made flatbread/pizza to the oven and cook for 4-6 minutes, until crust is slightly toasted.
- Cook the steak on the grill or cast iron skillet on stovetop to your desired doneness. Cooking times will vary depending on cut and thickness. See note for temperature chart.
- Assemble the flatbread with sautéed mushrooms and onions followed by steak. Add on cherry tomato halves, and top it with arugula and gorgonzola. Serve immediately.
