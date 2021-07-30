Star Power-07/30/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
In Olympic first, men, women swim together in wild medley
Which vehicle type is the most popular in each state?
Springfield Costco to open doors with ribbon-cutting on August 18th
Video
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wants legislators to review the mask mandate ban
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Saturday, July 31 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Friday, July 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Sandy
Video
Friday, July 30 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, July 29 Evening Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
In Olympic first, men, women swim together in wild medley
Top Stories
Travs ruin Christmas in July, hand Cards 4th straight loss
Video
Nixa’s Frerichs ready for second Olympic challenge
Video
Mahomes focus on winning starts at camp
Video
KOLR Commentary: a sports podcast – episode 21: “The Last Dance”
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Star Power-07/30/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jul 30, 2021 / 02:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2021 / 02:21 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Springfield Police Department changes hours
Video
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
Ozark missing woman found safe
Greene County Deputies engage in high-speed chase in pursuit of stolen vehicle
Miku Matsuri at the Springfield Botanical Gardens-07/30/21
Video