Star Power-04/16/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Kylr Yust jury recommends life and 15 years for killing Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky
Software error sparks miscalculations among Nixa Utilities customers
Data breach reveals US police, public officials donated to Kenosha shooting suspect
Third of Missourians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Tux
Video
Top Stories
Friday, April 16 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, April 15 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Domino
Video
Thursday, April 15 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Irish gets revenge on Aurora 6-4
Video
Evangel hands basketball reigns to Bert Capel
Video
Kickapoo’s Robarge astounds as an amateur at USBC Masters
Video
High School Athlete of the Week: Hayleigh Cantrell
Election Results
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Star Power-04/16/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Apr 16, 2021 / 12:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 16, 2021 / 12:37 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
New charges filed against Koshkonong shooting suspect
KOLR10 Investigates: Clients, suppliers, contractors, former employees left in the dust by “Love Our Roof”
Video
Springfield Public School start times could change in the upcoming semester
Video
Police officer seriously burned when hit by Molotov cocktail
California woman says she drowned children to protect them