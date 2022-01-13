St. Jude Fundraiser-01/13/22

Midday Update:

A weak cold front has come through the area but we're not expecting any cooler of an air mass for our Thursday. Drier air will work in though and lot leads to lots of sunshine. Sunshine prevails throughout the region with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 50s. Our disturbance begins to approach the Ozarks on Friday and that's going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We'll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. That will hold our temperatures down, as we're only expecting highs in the mid and upper 40s for many of us. As this upper-level system sinks southward, it's going to coincide with some colder air. That along with a surface area of low pressure combine to bring a winter storm to across the viewing area. The track is going to be key because the farther west the storm shifts, the quicker the colder air can move in. If the low-pressure center is farther east, then the warmer air can hold on longer. The latest trends continue to point to a westward shift and along with that, more snow. Precipitation will start as rain Friday night and gradually mix with and change to snow into early Saturday. Snow then looks to fall throughout much of the day, winding down Saturday night. Minor to possibly moderate snowfall accumulation is a possibility as we progress through our Saturday. Right now, a good bet for the metro is a few inches with higher amounts possible east of 65 and closer to the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline. Lighter amounts are looking a little more likely the farther west of 65 that you trek. It's something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it'll likely feel much colder. Temps stay cold as we end the weekend, especially with some fresh snowpack on the ground. Highs will only be in the 30s on Sunday but will climb back into the 40s and 50s by early next week as high pressure takes over.