RosAmungThorns, LLC was established in May of 2013 as Springfield’s premier floral shop. In addition to traditional floral services one would expect, this unique flower shop sets itself apart by offering educational courses to the flower enthusiast. RosAmungThorns specializes in high-quality arrangements that far exceed the industry standards by using cutting-edge designs to improve the lives of their customers.

RosAmungThorns started as a home based business in May of 2013, but not for long! It quickly expanded into retail space 30 days later. Around the same time, Springfield Business Journal featured the owner/operator Theresa Carter-Hess in 2013 on the front page of their publication. Later that year, RosAmungThorns became a member of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and had a grand opening ribbon-cutting. RosAmungThorns moved into the current space at 2030 South Stewart in May of 2014. The floral design class began in October of 2014 and has been running strong. RosAmungThorns became a member of the Better Business Bureau in 2015.

You may be wondering by now about the unusual spelling of the company name. It is not a typo – in fact, the owner’s grandpa used to call her “the rose among thorns.” When she opened her first email account, she wanted to honor that, but the correct spelling was taken. Therefore, “RosAmungThorns” was the obvious next choice! So, when Theresa opened up her own flower shop, it was an easy transfer of her unique brand. And now we get to honor her grandpa’s belief in her everyday.

