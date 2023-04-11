Nixon & Lindstrom Insurance has provided individuals and small businesses throughout Springfield and Southwest Missouri with affordable, personalized insurance policies since 1955. As a premier independent insurance company, Nixon & Lindstrom, with our team of experienced agents, offers commercial insurance policies for large and small businesses alike including car, property, liability, and more. We also provide our commercial clients with various options for employee benefit plans. For individuals, our brokerage seeks to provide our clients with home and auto insurance that best suits their needs.

