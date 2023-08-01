Since the original Mr. Rooter was founded in 1970, the company has remained committed to a set of core values that are rooted in performing quality work at honest prices. Nearly half a century later, the original Mr. Rooter business is still servicing homes and businesses in and around Oklahoma City. It’s still independently owned and operated with strong ties to the community that made it all possible.

We’ve never lost sight of that local connection. Today, Mr. Rooter is a large family of independently owned and operated plumbing companies united by a common set of values and a shared belief in providing the best customer service possible. Although our network is vast, with hundreds of locations across the United States and Canada, each business is ingrained and invested in the communities they serve. Because they’re our communities, too. And through experience we’ve learned that exemplary service comes naturally when you truly care about your customers.

