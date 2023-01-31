Founded nearly 50 years ago by volunteer Missouri Statesman Mel Hancock, Federal Protection has established a legacy of strength and dedication while remaining steadfast in its core values. Today, our President & CEO, Kim Hancock, has grown TeamFederal from three employees to more than 275 security professionals who carry out our mission statement – “Under Promise and Over Perform” – each and every day.

Today, nearly five decades after opening our doors, Federal Protection takes pride in our strong record of protecting financial institutions, commercial businesses, and homes around the country. Our commitment to excellent SERVICE has led to a 98 percent contract renewal rate, while our passion for community involvement makes a positive impact in every city with a Federal Protection presence.

ALWAYS ALERT

Federal Protection is proud to offer state-of-the-art security monitoring through our Federal Response Center. Our highly trained security specialists are constantly available to protect our financial, commercial, and residential clients – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Federal Protection takes a “no boundaries” approach to serving our customers. It doesn’t matter if you need SERVICE on a weekend, in the middle of the night, or on Christmas Day – Federal Protection is here for you. Our team of more than 200 security experts is equipped to SERVE you whether you need installation, maintenance, monitoring, or repair. If you’re dealing with a security issue, we can help – anytime, anywhere.

