Our founders, Gayla Manary RN, CHPN, ELNEC, ED and Tom Manary RN have more than 20 years of healthcare experience.

Our founders have, combined, worked in a wide variety of positions in their 20+ years of experience in the medical field. They have worked from lower levels of hospital care through upper managerial levels of hospital care, spent many years in the home health care industry at a number of different levels, and headed up several other hospice care companies.

After finding success at all these levels of patient care they found themselves still feeling as though they had more to give to the healthcare industry. Realizing their dream our founders, Gayla & Tom Manary, decided their true passion was to help those that were facing the end of life’s journey.

They were ready for the next step of opening their very own hospice company. They wanted to provide a safe supportive place for patients and their families to turn to during this difficult time. Thus, Faith Hospice of the Ozarks was born.

